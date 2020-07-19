Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 2.83

Media coverage about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a news impact score of 2.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

The stock has a market capitalization of $444.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.33.

About Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

