Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

ENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.35. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,719,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 5.08% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

