Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -2,142.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $630.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

