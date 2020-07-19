Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.77.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.87. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,905 shares of company stock worth $2,633,707 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 928,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,355,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,067,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.