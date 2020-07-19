GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. TD Securities set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.53) by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$931.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$891.20 million.

