Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Earns “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.40 ($64.49) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.93 ($86.43).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €95.75 ($107.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €82.79 and its 200-day moving average is €71.17. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a one year high of €92.90 ($104.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

