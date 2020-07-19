Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.70. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,910 shares.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 million and a P/E ratio of 29.82.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd purchased 202,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$259,328.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,733,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,619,392. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,179,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,707 in the last ninety days.

About Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

