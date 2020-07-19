Generation Bio Co.’s (NASDAQ:GBIO) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 22nd

Generation Bio’s (NASDAQ:GBIO) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 22nd. Generation Bio had issued 10,500,000 shares in its IPO on June 12th. The total size of the offering was $199,500,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Generation Bio’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Generation Bio stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 225,000 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,275,000.00.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

