Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Gear Energy Ltd (TSE:GXE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.20. Gear Energy shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$0.25 to C$0.35 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$19.17 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.