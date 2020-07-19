GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Lowered to $224.00

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $298.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.08.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $203.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.10 and a 200-day moving average of $210.54. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 15.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

