G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GFSZY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G4S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded G4S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:GFSZY opened at $8.29 on Thursday. G4S/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.48.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

