FY2022 EPS Estimates for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DKILY. ValuEngine raised shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.79. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

