FY2021 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Raised by National Bank Financial

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Savaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th.

TSE SIS opened at C$13.84 on Friday. Savaria has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$14.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $700.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$88.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.10 million.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

