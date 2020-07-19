FY2021 EPS Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

NYSE:XOM opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.