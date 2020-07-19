FY2021 Earnings Forecast for AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AO World in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get AO World alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

AOWDF stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. AO World has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $825.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.