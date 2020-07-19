FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:IAG)

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. alerts:

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IAG. TD Securities dropped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$81.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. stock opened at C$45.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.41. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26.

About Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.