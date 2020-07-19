FY2020 EPS Estimates for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Yeti in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. Yeti’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Yeti from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of YETI opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.66. Yeti has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $45.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.96.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Kelley bought 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $216,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,213,075 shares of company stock valued at $400,589,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Yeti by 248.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Yeti by 137.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

