FY2020 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Increased by Analyst

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $16.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2021 earnings at $18.62 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UNH. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.68.

UNH stock opened at $306.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.92. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

