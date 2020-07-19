FY2020 EPS Estimates for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Cut by Analyst

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) – Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Union Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.07.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.75 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

AUB stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,837,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,244,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 188,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 89,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,327,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $136,140.00. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $899,640.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.