FY2020 EPS Estimates for Otonomy Inc Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Otonomy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.51). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Otonomy’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Get Otonomy alerts:

OTIC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTIC opened at $4.12 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.36.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 98.90% and a negative net margin of 7,826.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Otonomy by 156.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Otonomy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Otonomy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Otonomy by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.