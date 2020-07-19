FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Reduced by Analyst

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRBA. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Bank had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Bank by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

