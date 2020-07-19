FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Cut by Seaport Global Securities

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.16. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18,482.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 918,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,277,000 after acquiring an additional 913,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

