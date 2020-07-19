FY2020 Earnings Forecast for UnitedHealth Group Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $16.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.68.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $306.53 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

