FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Liberty Global PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Liberty Global in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liberty Global’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Liberty Global from $26.70 to $30.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $22.81 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $125,778.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,082.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,722 shares of company stock valued at $501,377. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 170.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.