FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – William Blair reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IONS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.