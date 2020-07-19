FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Issued By Cormark

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS has been the topic of several other reports. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 target price on Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$13.84 on Friday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$14.92. The company has a market cap of $700.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.38.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.10 million.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.