FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Ducommun Incorporated Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ducommun in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ducommun’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.65%.

DCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

DCO stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $395.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Ducommun by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

