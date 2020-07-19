FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BWX Technologies Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

BWXT stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $59,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,714.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $1,053,313.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,542 shares of company stock worth $1,370,936. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

