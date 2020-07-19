Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $133,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,493.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $164,131 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 451,351 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 596.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLGT opened at $19.03 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $412.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1,903,000.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.87.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

