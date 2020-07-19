Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 85,652 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,831 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,652 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $115,576,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at $49,333,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $44,556,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 199.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,570,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $173,964.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,178,008.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,304. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

