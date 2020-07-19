Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 42,210 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,210 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 87,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 24,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 745,086 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

