Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 878,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 771,169 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.74% of Benefitfocus worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,987,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 903,693 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 915,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 728,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 30,918 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 507,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 303,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

