Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 796,420 Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 796,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.69% of Upwork at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $471,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter valued at $963,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $1,290,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Upwork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Upwork Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch acquired 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,699,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,902.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $284,387.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

