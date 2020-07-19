Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,471 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $191.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director W Blake Baird bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

