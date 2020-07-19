Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $9.45 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,157 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAR. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $27.87 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

