Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $18.59 Million Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,592 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.77% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $18,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $11,363,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIT opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $830.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $159,163.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,511.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $200,802.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,691.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIT. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

