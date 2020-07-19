Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,367 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.29% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 81.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 790.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $72.74 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 160,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 373,913 shares in the company, valued at $24,678,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 61,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $4,615,104.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,021.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,662 shares of company stock worth $59,372,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

