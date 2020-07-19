Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,395 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.21% of Planet Fitness worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.90. Planet Fitness Inc has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.