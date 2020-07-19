Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 207,987 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 96,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 42,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 312,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares during the last quarter.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at $805,077. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $30.30 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

