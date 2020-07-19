Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,184 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.56% of American Woodmark worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.39. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

