Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of HubSpot worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HubSpot by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $148.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.14.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,985 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $220.06 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

