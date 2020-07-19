Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 20,776 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,776 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $105.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

