Frontdoor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,098 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,664% compared to the typical volume of 170 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Frontdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Frontdoor by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 8.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $45.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

