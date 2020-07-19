FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of FOX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.20.

FOXA opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 63,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

