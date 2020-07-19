Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given a C$6.80 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$6.80 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FVI has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$7.09 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.93.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$63.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$98,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$485,237.10.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

