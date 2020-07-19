Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

FSM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a $6.80 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.01.

NYSE:FSM opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $955.76 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

