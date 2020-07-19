Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Focusrite (LON:TUNE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 810 ($9.97) price target on the stock.

Shares of TUNE stock opened at GBX 690 ($8.49) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 649.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 607.27. Focusrite has a twelve month low of GBX 335 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 750 ($9.23). The company has a market capitalization of $400.97 million and a P/E ratio of 54.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.36.

Focusrite (LON:TUNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focusrite will post 1720.0002174 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

