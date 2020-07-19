Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOCS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.73.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 369,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

