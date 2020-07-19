FMC Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,301 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 490% compared to the average volume of 390 call options.

Shares of FMC opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.76.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in FMC by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in FMC by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.