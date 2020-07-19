Flushing Financial (FFIC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han purchased 3,500 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at $683,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Azarian purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $152,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $110,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Flushing Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

